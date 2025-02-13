Pearl industry glows in island haven of southern China

HAIKOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- In waters of a southern Chinese island, scores of palm-sized pearl oysters hang tidily on the breeding cages.

These oysters, scientifically known as Pinctada maxima, are primarily found in tropical and subtropical waters. In China, their wild populations are under second-class national protection.

Playing a role in filtering organic matter from seawater, these oysters have exceptionally high ecological needs, requiring pristine water quality, minimal waves and an abundance of plankton for nourishment.

Pinctada maxima produces exquisite white pearls, renowned not only for their satin-like luster but also for their silvery brilliance.

Environmental monitoring has confirmed that the seawater quality and density in the waters of Changjiang Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province, are ideal for Pinctada maxima cultivation. Additionally, the region's relatively enclosed nature shields it from external environmental fluctuations, while stable water currents further promote oyster growth and pearl formation.

Thanks to the high-quality marine environment of Hainan Province, these mollusks have been successfully cultivated, yielding hundreds of lustrous pearls.

According to the latest official figures, more than 500 pearls have been produced in the county since 2021, with the largest pearl reaching a diameter of 14 millimeters.

Gu Zhifeng, a professor at Hainan University, has been researching Pinctada maxima for over a decade. He explained that the artificial breeding of these oysters is a complex process that takes at least three years before they can produce pearls.

"From the moment the oysters are just two millimeters in shell height, we conduct various experiments on feeding and water quality," Gu said, adding that research and experimentation on breeding methods are still ongoing.

"Currently, the Pinctada maxima oysters cultivated in this water area are thriving, with most growing from eight centimeters to over 14 centimeters in shell height," said an on-site staff member. "The pearls they produce come in two colors -- white and gold -- and the largest pearl has reached a diameter of 14.04 millimeters."

The Hainan pearl market reflects the booming growth of China's pearl industry. In 2023, China's pearl market sales hit 35 billion yuan (about 4.88 billion U.S. dollars), up 45.83 percent year on year. Over the past five years, the market has sustained robust growth, averaging an annual increase of 18.09 percent, according to a report released by the Gems and Jewelry Trade Association of China.

