Key projects of Central Business District under construction in Sanya

Xinhua) 13:54, February 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of key projects of the Central Business District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Workers work at the construction site of a key project of the Central Business District in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

