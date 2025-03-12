Another group of 18 Qianfan Constellation satellites launched in Hainan, South China

13:36, March 12, 2025 By Deng Xiaoci ( Global Times

(Photo/Courtesy of the CALT)

China's Long March-8 carrier rocket, developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), successfully lifted off from Launch Pad 1 at the Hainan Commercial Space Launch Site, which was also developed by CALT, on Wednesday. The rocket carried 18 satellites, successfully deploying the fifth batch of Qianfan Constellation satellites into their designated orbit. The mission is a complete success and marks the maiden launch from Launch Pad 1, Global Times learned from CALT.

The academy, an affiliate of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, which is a state-owned conglomerate and the nation's leading space contractor, hailed the development in a statement shared with the Global Times on Wednesday. The successful mission marks not only the fifth successful launch of the Long March 8 rocket series but also a crucial step in advancing market-oriented reforms in China's space sector and supporting the national satellite network strategy, the statement said.

It also confirmed that both launch pads at the Hainan Commercial Space Launch Site are now operational, making it China's first commercial space launch site with diversified launch capabilities, according to CALT.

As a milestone in China's commercial space sector, Launch Pad 1 was designed and constructed in just 18 months, setting a new record for launch site development speed. Its internationally leading technological innovations and highly efficient management model have injected strong momentum into China's space industry.

This launch was the debut of Launch Pad 1 and the first time the Long March-8 rocket executed a mission from its dedicated launch pad. As a key model among China's new-generation medium-lift rockets, previous Long March 8 launches had all taken place at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. Through multiple joint drills and system verifications, Launch Pad 1 has successfully passed real-world testing, with its coordination and compatibility laying a solid foundation for high-frequency launches in the future, the CALT said.

"The commissioning of the dedicated launch pad marks a new phase in the market-oriented services of the Long March-8 rocket," said Xiao Yun, chief commander of the Long March-8 series at CALT. "This year, the Long March 8 will carry out multiple launches for satellite constellations. The high efficiency of the dedicated pad will significantly shorten mission cycles, offering commercial users faster and more reliable services."

Song Zhengyu, chief designer of the Long March 8 series at CALT, explained, "The Long March 8 ranks among the top medium-lift rockets in China in terms of payload efficiency and capacity, particularly suited for sun-synchronous orbit and large-scale low-Earth orbit constellation deployments. Its modular design enables flexible configurations, making it an optimal solution for building satellite networks at 1,100 km altitude."

Launch Pad 1 is expected to follow a "7+7 test-launch cycle" plan, aiming to achieve high-frequency launches with two missions completed within 14 days. The CALT team will refine technical and management processes, aiming to cut China's commercial launch costs by over 30 percent while supporting satellite internet, deep space exploration, and other missions, the academy revealed.

These 18 new satellites bring the Qianfan Constellation's total to 90 in orbit. Designed with a full-spectrum, multi-layer, and multi-orbit architecture, the constellation features fully independent and controllable core technologies and an autonomous industrial chain. It provides global users with seamless coverage, lower latency, greater capacity, and more cost-effective satellite (broadband) internet services, according to the satellite developers the Shanghai-based SHGS.

Wednesday's successful launch of the Long March-8 carrier rocket marked the 563rd flight of the Long March rocket family.

(Photo/Courtesy of the CALT)

(Photo/Courtesy of the CALT)

(Photo/Courtesy of the CALT)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)