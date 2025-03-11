NPC deputy proposes commercial satellite export policy

13:33, March 11, 2025 By Deng Xiaoci ( Global Times

A deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) has proposed the swift introduction of a specialized commercial satellite export policy, with clear procedures and requirements to spur capable private aerospace firms to capture overseas markets.

In recent years, opening-up policies at all levels of government have provided a solid foundation and vast opportunities for the development of the commercial space sector, with the market scale continuously expanding and the industry showing strong growth momentum, Zhang Tao, a deputy to the 14th NPC, China's national legislature, told the Global Times on Monday.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, China's commercial space industry entered a fast development track in 2024, as its market volume is expected to exceed 2.3 trillion yuan (about $314 billion). Innovations in the commercial space industry chain, such as reusable rockets in different technical routes, construction of launch sites, and the latest satellite transmission technologies, have boosted the industry's vigorous development in the coming years.

A report released by the World Economic Forum and consulting firm McKinsey in April 2024, titled Space: The $1.8 Trillion Opportunity for Global Economic Growth, projected that the space economy will reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, fueled by advancements in satellite and rocket technology.

China boasts robust industrial manufacturing capabilities and a comprehensive industrial system, giving its commercial aerospace firms a competitive edge globally through manufacturing strengths, paired with strategies in technological innovation, market expansion, and international cooperation. Further policy innovation - encouraging pilot initiatives and tech exploration - could amplify the advantages of private aerospace companies in terms of cost-efficiency, high productivity, and market orientation, helping them capture international markets and accelerate China's rise as a space power, according to Zhang, who is also a professor at Beihang University's School of Materials Science and Engineering and has closely tracked the industry's progress for years.

However, China's commercial space sector still faces hurdles on its path to becoming a global leader, he said. Zhang noted that the potential of private enterprises in the sector remains largely untapped, with the strengths of commercial aerospace firms yet to be fully harnessed. As an example, he pointed out that a specific satellite export policy is yet to be put in place, with relevant measures fragmented across existing regulations, hindering the industry's global expansion.

To bridge this gap, Zhang told the Global Times on Monday that he had submitted proposals during the current annual legislative session. In these proposals, he urged the swift introduction of a specialized commercial satellite export policy, with clear procedures and requirements to spur capable private aerospace firms to capture overseas markets rapidly.

Zhang emphasized formulating a dedicated policy to streamline satellite exports, detailing approval processes and standards to boost efficiency. For private firms whose technologies fall outside the Catalog of Technologies Prohibited or Restricted from Export in China, he suggested exploring supervised direct exports of civilian and commercial whole satellites.

Such measures, Zhang argued, would unleash the private sector's vitality and creativity, driving these companies to innovate, accelerate their global market presence, and elevate the competitiveness of China's commercial aerospace industry on the world stage.

He also recommended bolstering commercial space firms to fast-track their global expansion and take the lead in space infrastructure development.

Private enterprises excel in rapid market response and technological innovation, Zhang noted. He proposed encouraging capable firms to capitalize on these edges, explore overseas markets, and gain policy backing for commercial international projects - such as via an approval "green channel." This would speed up export approvals for whole satellites, in-orbit deliveries, and select components, enhancing the global competitiveness of Chinese aerospace products.

