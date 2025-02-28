China launches two satellites featuring highest spatial resolution
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
The two satellites are equipped with high-resolution optical imagers and will be used to obtain data for the management of natural resources, city construction planning, emergency response, and other commercial operations.
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Feb. 27, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
Photos
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
- 7th Winter Int'l Bird Watching Festival held in Shangri-La, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's observatory discovers ultra-high-energy gamma-ray radiation from tail of pulsar
- China successfully launches new satellite
- China’s Tianwen-2 mission probe arrives at launch center, set for asteroid sample return mission in first half of year
- China launches two new satellites
- China's Tianwen-2 probe arrives at launch site
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.