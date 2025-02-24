China successfully launches new satellite

Xinhua) 09:13, February 24, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Zhongxing-10R blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 22, 2025. The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space on Saturday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 560th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

