China successfully launches new satellite
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Zhongxing-10R blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 22, 2025. The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)
XICHANG, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space on Saturday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
The satellite Zhongxing-10R was launched at 8:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully.
The launch marks the 560th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
