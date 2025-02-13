Beijing launches satellite internet industrial park, key laboratories

Xinhua) 16:23, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has officially unveiled a satellite internet industrial park and granted licenses to eight key laboratories in commercial space industry.

These happened at the Beijing Commercial Space High-quality Development Conference, which was held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, and concluded on Wednesday. The conference mainly focuses on implementing major projects and accelerating the high-quality growth of China's commercial space industry.

The satellite internet industrial park will leverage Beijing E-Town's advantages in aerospace industry and strengths of new-type industries to develop satellite internet projects, building a complete industrial chain of satellite internet research and intelligent manufacturing.

The eight key laboratories focus on frontier fields, including aerospace vehicle design, satellite internet applications and satellite interconnection and control, among others. They aim to foster top talent and drive technological innovation in the industry.

Beijing E-Town hosts over 160 aerospace companies, including over 70 national high-tech firms, with 16 ranked among China's top 100 commercial space companies, said an official of E-Town.

