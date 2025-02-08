Beijing introduces measures to support sci-tech service industry

Xinhua) 08:31, February 08, 2025

People view an AI-driven bartending system at the booth of Siemens in the Advanced Manufacturing Chain exhibition area of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has issued a group of measures to support the high-quality development of the science and technology service industry, according to the People's Daily on Friday.

The supportive measures proposed will upgrade the sci-tech service enterprises, attract global sci-tech service organizations, and promote their innovation abilities.

The capital city will support global sci-tech service organizations in establishing R&D and innovation centers and opening innovation platforms in Beijing, according to the measures.

Meanwhile, the measures encouraged the leading enterprises in the sci-tech service industry to actively expand their overseas markets.

The report noted that the sectors, including the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park, formulated the measures.

In 2024, Beijing collected more than 3,900 sci-tech service enterprises above the designated size, said Zhang Yulei, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, adding that their annual income was estimated at nearly one trillion yuan (about 139 billion U.S. dollars) for last year.

