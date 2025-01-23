Home>>
Vlog | Winter walk in Beijing's old city
(People's Daily App) 16:22, January 23, 2025
What delicious foods can you enjoy, and what fun activities await in Beijing during winter? Join Grace, a Communication University of China student, as she explores the old city of Beijing on a winter city walk!
(Produced by Xiang Tiange, Zhu Yingqi and Lin Rui)
