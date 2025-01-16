Home>>
Giant lantern painted with peony flowers adds festive atmosphere to Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:20, January 16, 2025
A giant lantern painted with blooming peony flowers is installed at Qianmen Street in Beijing, adding a festive atmosphere, Jan. 15, 2025. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)
Known as the "king of the flowers" in China, the peony has a history of more than 4,000 years.
A giant lantern painted with blooming peony flowers is installed at Qianmen Street in Beijing, adding a festive atmosphere, Jan. 15, 2025. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)
A giant lantern painted with blooming peony flowers is installed at Qianmen Street in Beijing, adding a festive atmosphere, Jan. 15, 2025. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.