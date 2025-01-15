Beijing airport to handle 6.1 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 13:16, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The passenger throughput of the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to reach 6.1 million, up 9 percent year on year, during China's Spring Festival travel rush, which kicked off Tuesday, according to the airport.

The world's largest annual human migration lasts 40 days and will continue through Feb. 22.

During the period, the airport is expected to see an average passenger throughput of about 150,000 per day. About 37,600 flights are expected to be carried out during the period, a yearly increase of 5.6 percent.

Based on information such as ticket bookings, the most popular domestic destinations during the period will be cities such as Guangzhou, Changsha, Hangzhou and Shanghai, among others. The most trendy international destinations include Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Britain, according to the airport.

Currently, the entry-exit port at Daxing airport handles nearly 70 international flight routes to 42 cities in 26 countries and regions, according to the airport.

The airport has over 10 rest areas for overnight stays, and 24-hour available information desks, restaurants and stores. For foreign tourists, it provides services including payments, communication, transportation and tourism. Over 300 shops at the airport accept overseas card payments.

Beijing's Daxing airport, located 46 kilometers south of downtown Beijing, was designed to ease pressure on the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the city's northeastern suburbs. It sits at the junction of Beijing's Daxing District and Langfang, a city in the neighboring Hebei Province.

