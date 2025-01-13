People have fun on ice rink at Tuanjiehu Park in Beijing
People enjoy themselves on the ice rink at Tuanjiehu Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2025. Many ice rinks in Beijing's parks have opened recently, attracting lots of visitors. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
