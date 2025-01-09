Travel services in Beijing enhance convenience for international visitors

A staff member displays the Beijing Pass card, a multi-purpose card designed to enhance convenience for international visitors by simplifying payments for transportation, tourist sites and shopping centers, at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

By far, eligible citizens from 54 countries can enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region. Driven by the travel policy, many international tourists flocked to the country to experience its blend of centuries-old traditions and cutting-edge technology. An enhanced payment environment, bilingual signage and other supports have made travel in China more convenient for foreign tourists. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A staff member of Bank of Beijing displays a debit card for international visitors at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

Staff members provide consultation services to passengers from Spain at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

A staff member of China Mobile introduces a SIM card services designed for international visitors at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

A staff member of China Unicom displays a portable device that can help international visitors to travel in China at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

A staff member introduce recharging process of the Beijing Pass, a multi-purpose card designed to enhance convenience for international visitors by simplifying payments for transportation, tourist sites and shopping centers, at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

A service center is seen at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

Staff members provide consultation services to a passenger from New Zealand at a service center in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025.

