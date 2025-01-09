Beijing opens airport service counters for foreign travelers

A staff member introduces recharging process of the Beijing Pass, a multi-purpose card designed to enhance convenience for international visitors by simplifying payments for transportation, tourist sites and shopping centers, at a service counter in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- One-stop service counters have been operational in the international arrival areas of Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport since the start of this year.

The counters offer over 20 types of essential services in areas such as finance, communication, transportation, culture and tourism, making sure that foreigners will travel more conveniently for leisure, education or business.

Foreign travelers can visit the counters to make cash withdrawals with their bank cards, exchange currency, and get help with downloading local mobile payment apps. They can also purchase SIM cards, access airport Wi-Fi, customize travel itineraries, and make a reservation for tourist sites.

Additionally, travelers can buy a Beijing Pass -- a versatile card designed to simplify transportation, sightseeing and shopping payments. The counters also offer help and advice on how to buy subway tickets or airport shuttle bus passes. A selection of brochures featuring cultural, sports and business activities is also available.

The total passenger throughput of the two Beijing airports exceeded 117 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 26.2 percent, of which international passengers accounted for 16.8 percent.

China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy on Dec. 17, 2024, extending the permitted stay duration for eligible foreign travelers from the previous 72 hours and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days, aiming to boost the country's international openness and people-to-people exchange.

