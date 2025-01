Ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicks off

Xinhua) 09:24, January 06, 2025

A visitor tries table curling at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. The ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors have fun at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. The ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors enjoy snow tubing at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. The ice and snow festival of Yuanmingyuan Park kicked off on Saturday. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

