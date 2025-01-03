Beijing's unique cultural identity draws record tourists in 2024

Visitors capture the sunrise over the Beijing Central Axis from the Wanchun Pavilion in Jingshan Park on Wednesday. SHAN YIWEI/FOR CHINA DAILY

Beijing's tourism industry soared to new heights in 2024, enjoying record-breaking numbers of domestic and international visitors that were driven in part by the popularity of its newly listed UNESCO World Heritage Central Axis.

According to the "2024 Beijing Tourism Consumption Report" released by travel platform LY.com, Beijing has cemented its status as the top destination for inbound tourists in China.

From January to October, the city welcomed 3.17 million inbound tourists, a 198.8 percent year-on-year increase, according to data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

LY.com's international flight booking data confirmed Beijing's top ranking for inbound travel, with the United States, Russia and South Korea among the leading source markets.

The surge in inbound tourism is partly attributed to the optimization of visa-free and transit visa-free policies, the report noted.

Countries with the highest growth in visitors included Spain, Malaysia, Vietnam, Italy and Indonesia, highlighting the impact of the streamlined procedures.

Beijing's cultural heritage remained central to its tourism appeal last year. The Beijing Central Axis, added to the World Heritage List in July, emerged as a must-visit attraction.

Stretching from Yongdingmen Gate to the Bell and Drum Towers, the axis links iconic landmarks such as the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven and Jingshan Park.

Previously visited as stand-alone sites, these landmarks now collectively draw crowds as part of the "Citywalk" experience, offering tourists a new perspective on Beijing's history and culture.

"One of our major goals with the Central Axis protection is to make it accessible for everyone to walk through," said Lyu Zhou, director of the National Heritage Center at Tsinghua University.

Zhang Yue, 31, a local travel enthusiast, described her walk along the Central Axis as "a special experience".

She revisited the route with a friend after its UNESCO recognition, reflecting the increasing interest in the area.

Arnold Geels, a first-time visitor from the Netherlands, shared his impression of the Drum and Bell Towers during a community park visit.

"This area is really beautiful with so many old buildings, and the atmosphere is chill and relaxing," he said.

As the new year begins, Beijing has unveiled plans for 203 public cultural activities, 226 performances and 10 heritage-themed travel routes centered around the Central Axis, aiming to further enhance its tourism offerings.

