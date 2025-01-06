A glimpse of "art corridor" in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:08, January 06, 2025

Passengers pass through an "art corridor" at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows murals at Niujie Station on Beijing Subway Line 19 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows a mural at Beitaipingzhuang Station on Beijing Subway Line 19 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2024 shows paintings at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2024 shows a painting at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows a cylindrical lightbox decorated with shadow puppet patterns at Ping'anli Station of Beijing Subway Line 19 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a ceramic tile artwork at Beijing Zoo Station on Beijing Subway Line 4 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows glass artwork at Lincuiqiao Station on Beijing Subway Line 8 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows decorative artwork with Chinese traditional style at Ping'anli Station on Beijing Subway Line 19 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

