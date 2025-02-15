China opens lunar remote sensing satellite project to public bidding
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Friday an open invitation for domestic enterprises and institutions to submit bids for the lunar remote sensing satellite project.
The lunar remote sensing satellite primarily collects high-precision topographical and geological information in the lunar low-latitude regions, as well as data on the distribution of major mineral resources and iconic minerals, supporting China's first crewed moon landing and subsequent missions, according to CMSA.
It emphasized that the open bidding process aims to "integrate high-quality societal resources" and "maximize engineering efficiency."
Eligible entities are encouraged to submit proposals, with further tender details to follow via official channels.
China aims to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, as outlined in its manned lunar exploration project.
