China launches new communication technology test satellite

Xinhua) 08:48, January 24, 2025

XICHANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new test satellite for communication technology into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Thursday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 11:32 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit successfully.

According to the launch center, the satellite will be used for satellite communications, radio and television and data transmission services. It will also serve as a platform for testing and validating related technologies.

This launch was the 558th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

