China’s private rocket firm Galactic Energy completes first launch mission in 2025

Global Times) 11:15, January 21, 2025

China's private aerospace company Galactic Energy completed its first launch mission in 2025 on Monday, successfully deploying five satellites into sun-synchronous orbit from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province.

The launch included five satellites, namely No.37 to No.40 satellites for the Yunyao constellation, and the A-05 satellite for the Jitianxing constellation, the company told the Global Times on Monday.

Four Yunyao satellites are designed for meteorological applications and interstellar mining network verification of K-Space Aerospace Technology Co in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Jitianxing A-05 satellite is installed with a hyperspectral camera for capturing remote sensing images, enabling monitoring in multiple sectors such as environmental monitoring, forest management, and urban planning, among others.

The mission utilized Galactic Energy's self-developed carrier rocket Ceres I Remote 16, manufactured at the company's new solid-propellant spacecraft R&D and production facility in the city of Ziyang, Sichuan Province.

As of Monday, the Ceres-1 carrier rocket series has successfully completed 16 launch missions, sending a total of 63 satellites into orbits, establishing it as the most frequently launched and reliable commercial carrier rocket in the private space sector, according to Galactic Energy.

