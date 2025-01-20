China unveils logos for three space missions in 2025

January 20, 2025

The Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) unveiled logos on Monday for three key missions in China's manned space program this year: the launches of the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21, and the cargo craft Tianzhou-9.

These new logos symbolize the courage and determination of Chinese astronauts and their commitment to exploring the mysteries of the universe, the CMSA said.

A logo has been designed for each manned mission since China's first manned spaceflight Shenzhou-5 in 2003. The CMSA has opened logo solicitation for the country's space missions since 2023 and has maintained this approach since then.

According to the CMSA, crews for the Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 missions will consist of three astronauts each. Shenzhou-20 is set to dock with the radial port of the space station's core module, while Shenzhou-21 will dock with its front port.

The main tasks of the astronauts will include extravehicular activities, cargo outbound deliveries via the station's cargo airlock module, and the conducting of space science experiments and technology tests.

In the second half of 2025, China plans to launch the Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in its southern Hainan Province. This mission will deliver supplies for astronauts, propellants to ensure the space station's operation, various types of payloads, and more.

China's manned space station project has entered its application and development stage -- with two manned spacecraft missions and one to two cargo missions planned annually.

