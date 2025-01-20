China completes three rocket engine ignition tests in single day

Xinhua) 08:37, January 20, 2025

XI'AN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China successfully completed three ignition tests for liquid oxygen-kerosene engines on Sunday, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

This marks the first time that the country has conducted three ignition tests on two types of liquid oxygen-kerosene engines within a single day.

The tests were carried out by the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, a subsidiary of CASC, at a facility in the Baolongyu area of Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The tests involved two 120-tonne liquid oxygen-kerosene rocket engines and one 18-tonne liquid oxygen-kerosene rocket engine.

The institute noted that this marks a major advancement in the country's testing and verification capabilities for the mass production and delivery of its new-generation launch vehicle engines, which will provide robust support for more frequent launch missions in the future.

