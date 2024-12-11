China conducts successful static firing test of XZY-1 verification rocket

Xinhua) 10:55, December 11, 2024

HAIYANG, Shandong, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's XZY-1 verification rocket has conducted a successful static firing test at the Haiyang Oriental Aerospace Port in east China's Shandong Province.

The XZY-1 rocket was developed by Beijing Jianyuan Technology Co., Ltd., which is also known as Space Epoch. It is China's first medium-lift launch vehicle with a stainless steel rocket body that is powered by liquid oxygen-methane engines and recoverable after ocean splashdown.

The test involved full-power static firing that lasted 20 seconds, during which its 70-tonne-class liquid oxygen-methane engine was ignited and operated as scheduled.

The success of the test confirmed the operational reliability of the entire rocket system and verified the performance of Space Epoch's self-developed test stand, which has an elevated steel structure and a water-cooled flow guide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)