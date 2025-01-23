China successfully launches new satellite group

Xinhua) 16:56, January 23, 2025

A satellite group is launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 23, 2025. The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite group, which is the sixth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, was launched at 1:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 557th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)