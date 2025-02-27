Home>>
China launches two new satellites
(Xinhua) 16:54, February 27, 2025
JIUQUAN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Thursday, placing two satellites into space.
The rocket blasted off at 3:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and sent the pair of satellites, Siwei Gaojing-1 03 and Siwei Gaojing-1 04, into their preset orbit.
It was the 561st flight mission of the Long March series of rockets.
