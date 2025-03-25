Rural gala ignites spring festivities in southwest China
By Fu Yuanyuan (People's Daily Online) 10:54, March 25, 2025
The 2025 Spring Village Gala kicked off on March 22, 2025 in Guancang town, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. This grassroots cultural event, organized by local villagers, aims to showcase rural traditions, promote cultural heritage and enrich community life. The gala features village song contests, folk performances, local specialty exhibitions and sports competitions.
Join Cuban host Yasef Calderon as he explores the festivities!
