Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Rap + chorus

People's Daily Online) 17:19, February 04, 2024

The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.

Participants from Russia, Australia, Poland, Kenya, Madagascar and Equatorial Guinea performed the song "United" together, expressing their admiration for China and extending Chinese New Year greetings to all.

