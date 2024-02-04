Home>>
Inside the China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala | Rap + chorus
(People's Daily Online) 17:19, February 04, 2024
The 2024 China Online Audiovisual Annual Gala was held on Feb. 3, 2024, showcasing impressive and innovative online audiovisual creations from the past year.
Participants from Russia, Australia, Poland, Kenya, Madagascar and Equatorial Guinea performed the song "United" together, expressing their admiration for China and extending Chinese New Year greetings to all.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.