Traditional rice treat delights visitors in southwest China

Guancang Ciba, a sticky rice treat, ranks among the top 10 local specialties in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The ancient custom of making Ciba embodies the villagers' harvest celebrations and zest for life.

Cuban journalist Yasef Calderon and international students recently joined locals in Guancang town to make Ciba, experiencing the area's farming traditions and rural charm firsthand.

