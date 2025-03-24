Home>>
Traditional rice treat delights visitors in southwest China
By Fu Yuanyuan (People's Daily Online) 11:29, March 24, 2025
Guancang Ciba, a sticky rice treat, ranks among the top 10 local specialties in Tongzi county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The ancient custom of making Ciba embodies the villagers' harvest celebrations and zest for life.
Cuban journalist Yasef Calderon and international students recently joined locals in Guancang town to make Ciba, experiencing the area's farming traditions and rural charm firsthand.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of blooming rapeseed flowers in Mugang Town, China's Guizhou
- Spring scenery of Puding County, SW China's Guizhou
- A tapestry of ethnic culture unfolds in spring in Zhaoxing Dong village, SW China's Guizhou
- Residents of Zhaoxing Dong village in SW China's Guizhou embrace better life
- View of Zhaoxing Dong Village in China's Guizhou
- Aerial view of Zhaoxing Dong village, SW China's Guizhou
- Rural fashion show held in China's Guizhou
- Young farmer strikes gold with tobacco crops, morel mushrooms in SW China's Guizhou
- Guizhou's rural soccer league going global
- Guizhou mountain recognized by IUCN for conservation efforts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.