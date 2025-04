In pics: Flowers bloom in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 10:19, April 01, 2025

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

Luopu Park in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, has transformed into a breathtaking sea of blossoms. Visitors are flocking to enjoy the stunning combination of ancient buildings and colorful spring blooms.

