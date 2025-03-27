Cherry blossoms attract tourists in Gui'an New Area, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:49, March 27, 2025

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A visitor poses for selfies at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists view cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A visitor poses for photos at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 25, 2025. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows tourists viewing cherry blossoms at a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a view of a cherry garden in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, the 10,000 mu of cherry trees in Gui'an New Area have been in full bloom, attracting many tourists to come and enjoy the spring time.

Gui'an New Area has integrated flower appreciation economy with characteristic agriculture, study tour and other forms of business by taking advantage of good ecological resources, an effort to promote tourism development in the surrounding areas and help increase villagers' income. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)