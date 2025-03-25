Rapeseed blooms boost tourism in Tongzi county, SW China's Guizhou

The rapeseed flowers in Guancang town, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, reached their peak bloom in March, transforming a vast, thousand-acre orchard into a spectacular golden expanse and attracting tourists.

In recent years, Tongzi county has focused on rural tourism development, tapping into its resources and organizing events such as the Village Gala. By hosting folk activities and agricultural experiences, the county has enhanced its cultural and tourism offerings. This has promoted the integration of culture and tourism, providing a boost for continuous rural revitalization.

Tongzi welcomed nearly 16.9 million tourists in 2024, generating over 19 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) in tourism revenues.

