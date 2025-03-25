Rapeseed blooms boost tourism in Tongzi county, SW China's Guizhou
By Fu Yuanyuan (People's Daily Online) 14:05, March 25, 2025
The rapeseed flowers in Guancang town, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, reached their peak bloom in March, transforming a vast, thousand-acre orchard into a spectacular golden expanse and attracting tourists.
In recent years, Tongzi county has focused on rural tourism development, tapping into its resources and organizing events such as the Village Gala. By hosting folk activities and agricultural experiences, the county has enhanced its cultural and tourism offerings. This has promoted the integration of culture and tourism, providing a boost for continuous rural revitalization.
Tongzi welcomed nearly 16.9 million tourists in 2024, generating over 19 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) in tourism revenues.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rural gala ignites spring festivities in southwest China
- Basketball matches enrich lives of women, attract tourists in SW China's Guizhou
- Traditional rice treat delights visitors in southwest China
- Cross-over collaboration injects greater vitality into Grand Song of Dong ethnic group
- Scenery of blooming rapeseed flowers in Mugang Town, China's Guizhou
- Spring scenery of Puding County, SW China's Guizhou
- A tapestry of ethnic culture unfolds in spring in Zhaoxing Dong village, SW China's Guizhou
- Residents of Zhaoxing Dong village in SW China's Guizhou embrace better life
- View of Zhaoxing Dong Village in China's Guizhou
- Aerial view of Zhaoxing Dong village, SW China's Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.