Guizhou "village fashion show": Bringing the radiance of intangible cultural heritage ethnic costumes to the world stage

People's Daily Online) 15:06, March 26, 2025

45 youngsters from Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province took the stage at the China International Fashion Week in resplendent ethnic attire on March 22, 2025. Among them, a 5-year-old girl stunned the audience by standing on an agricultural tool carried on the shoulders of her 70-year-old grandfather.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening, an ethnic folk park in Guizhou's Kaili City transforms into a vibrant runway. Since July 2024, the Guizhou village fashion show has been held over 430 times, featuring more than 30,000 participants from nearly 20 countries and regions and showcasing traditional clothing from over 40 ethnic groups.

The village fashion show has transformed rural catwalks into global platforms. This grassroots movement made history by debuting at the China International Fashion Week in September 2024.

