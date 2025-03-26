Languages

In pics: Blooming Adonis amurensis in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

(People's Daily Online) 16:08, March 26, 2025
Photo shows the blooming Adonis amurensis in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

The Adonis amurensis, locally known as the "ice flower," is quietly blooming in places like Yuyang Park and Northeast Agricultural University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Regarded as Harbin's earliest herald of spring, this vibrant yellow flower blooms amid the remnants of winter's ice and snow, typically from mid-March to April.


