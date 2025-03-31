Peach blossoms in full bloom in Nyingchi, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:21, March 31, 2025

Tourists appreciate peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists take photos among peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists appreciate the flowers in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of blooming flowers in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A tourist poses for photos in front of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Tourists appreciate the flowers in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A panoramic drone photo shows peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

A child rides a horse among blooming flowers in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

This photo taken on March 29, 2025 shows a view of blooming flowers in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 29, 2025. As the weather warms up, peach blossoms in Nyingchi are in full bloom, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

