Serfs' Emancipation Day celebrated in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:08, March 29, 2025

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows a view of the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Friday marks the 66th anniversary of the democratic reform that ended feudal serfdom in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, with multiple grand celebrations and commemorative activities held across the region.

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People dance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

People dance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

People watch a performance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A woman dances at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People dance at a park to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

People attend a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the Serfs' Emancipation Day at the square in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

On March 28, 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform, freeing a million serfs. In 2009, the regional legislature announced March 28 as the day to commemorate the emancipation of the one million serfs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

