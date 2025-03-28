5G coverage reaches every town in Xizang: white paper

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The fifth-generation wireless network is accessible in every town and township in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said a white paper released on Friday.

The service had also reached 70 percent of administrative villages in the region by 2024, said the document, adding that there were 17,881 5G base stations in the region.

A total of 2.14 million mobile phone users, or 60.5 percent of the total in Xizang, were on 5G, according to the white paper.

By 2024, all administrative villages in the region had access to fiber optics and 4G connections. A total of 2.87 million households had access to gigabit fiber optic networks, and fixed broadband internet services were accessed by over 1.59 million households, said the white paper.

The document, titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

