Home>>
Press conference held to release white paper on human rights in Xizang
(Xinhua) 16:04, March 28, 2025
LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A press conference is held Friday in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, for the release of a white paper on the progress of human rights in Xizang.
The document, titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era," is released by the State Council Information Office.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's highest altitude train station in Xizang
- Pic story: former serf enjoys abundant life in China's Xizang
- Ending feudal serfdom in Xizang "a monumental leap" in human civilization
- Pic story: former serf embraces new life in China's Xizang
- Fashion designer finds inspiration in Xizang
- Farmers in SW China's Xizang welcome spring farming
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.