Press conference held to release white paper on human rights in Xizang

Xinhua) 16:04, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A press conference is held Friday in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, for the release of a white paper on the progress of human rights in Xizang.

The document, titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era," is released by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)