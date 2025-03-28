Pic story: former serf enjoys abundant life in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:29, March 28, 2025

Wangchen (C) sings during a ritual marking the start of spring farming in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Wangchen is an 81-year-old villager living in Lhunzhub County. As an elder in the village, he just finished organizing young villagers to conduct the ritual marking the start of spring farming with his vigorous voice several days ago.

However, Wangchen's childhood memory is full of darkness and desperation. "No words can fully describe the hardship we endured in old Xizang," Wangchen recalled. "We wore worn-out clothes full of patches, and starvation was the norm for the serfs' family at that time."

In March 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform that ended the region's feudal serfdom. The democratic reform freed a million serfs.

Now, with 18 family members of four generations living together in harmony, Wangchen and his family enjoy an abundant life.

Wangchen (7th L) sings during a ritual marking the start of spring farming in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Wangchen (R) toasts and sings for guests during a ritual marking the start of spring farming in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a portrait of Wangchen in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Wangchen (1st L) sings during a ritual marking the start of spring farming in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Wangchen (front) watches young people dancing during a ritual marking the start of spring farming in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Wangchen (R) and his family pose for a photo at home in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)