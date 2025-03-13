Tibetan keeps close watch on 'sacred' black-necked cranes

March 13, 2025

Editor's note: As protection of the planet's flora, fauna and resources becomes increasingly important, China Daily is publishing a series of stories to illustrate the country's commitment to safeguarding the natural world.

Tourists walk a raised path by the Siling Co (Lake) in the Xizang autonomous region in June. The lake and its surrounding natural reserve serve as an important habitat for black-necked cranes. (Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

In the grasslands of the Xizang autonomous region, Kyizom's work can be solitary.

With a motorcycle, binoculars, a bag of dry rations, and a notebook in hand, she ventures alone into the grasslands, embarking on a new day's patrol.

"The black-necked crane is considered a sacred bird in Tibetan culture. People believe they are loyal in relationships, and I admire their dedication to guarding their loved ones," said Kyizom, a wildlife ranger at the Siling Lake National Nature Reserve.

The reserve in Shanza county, Nagchu city, Xizang, is an important breeding ground for black-necked cranes. As the only species among the 15 crane species globally that breeds and winters in highland areas, the black-necked crane is revered locally as the "highland fairy" and the symbol of happiness, auspiciousness and love.

Kyizom, a 29-year-old Tibetan, has been protecting black-necked cranes here for 10 years.

Black-necked cranes winter at a reservoir in Lhundrub county, Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region, on Saturday. When it gets warmer, they will fly to areas including the Siling Lake National Nature Reserve to breed. (Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Late every March, black-necked cranes that winter in the Yarlung Tsangpo River Valley fly to Shanza to nest, lay eggs and hatch their young. Around November, as the grasslands enter winter on the plateau, the cranes fly to warmer southern regions.

From March to November is Kyizom's busiest time. She is responsible for recording the number of the wild animals, especially the migration patterns of black-necked cranes, and preventing human activities that may harm their habitats.

"During the breeding season, they are more vulnerable and in need of my protection," she said. "Seeing the hatching of black-necked crane chicks makes me both happy and fearful because I worry wild dogs and foxes may eat them. Therefore, I increased the frequency of my patrols."

"The survival status and migration patterns of black-necked cranes reflect changes in the highland wetland ecology, serving as a pointer for the health of highland wetlands," she said.

In recent years, Xizang has increased efforts to protect their habitats, and the scattered wetlands in Shanza have attracted a large number of black-necked cranes for breeding and raising their young.

According to the second terrestrial wildlife survey in Xizang and the joint survey on wintering crane resources organized by the China Wildlife Conservation Association Crane Conservation Committee in 2020, the population of black-necked cranes in Xizang exceeded 10,000.

In the 1970s, it was estimated that there were fewer than 1,000 in the area.

In November, Kyizom visited Beijing to share her experiences in nature conservation at the 10th China International Oral History Week organized by the Cui Yongyuan Center for Oral History of the Communication University of China. She shared her story with participants from 11 countries and regions, receiving much appreciation.

In recent years, a growing number of young people born in the 1990s and 2000s have joined wildlife protection teams on the plateau. In the internet age, they continue to fulfill their duties in sparsely populated areas with no network signal and harsh environments, contributing a unique strength to protecting the highland ecology, said Kyizom.

"I have loved wildlife since I was a child. My father taught me how to interact with animals, and my passion for them is the main reason I love this job," she said.

However, her path has not been completely smooth. In the early days, she struggled with riding her bike in rough terrain and suffered many scrapes and bruises. The remote and sparsely populated areas also fostered a fear of attack from nature's predators, such as bears.

Over the years, Kyizom has mastered her skills and overcome her fears, and started to pass on her experience to her own children.

A mother of three, she guides her children just as her father taught her. When they are on vacation, she takes them to observe wildlife, teaching them how to identify animal species.

The children learn to look up, carefully counting the cranes flying across the sky, just like their mother.

Through her years of interaction with black-necked cranes, Kyizom has gained an in-depth knowledge of their behaviors.

"In wetland environments with good weather, safety, and abundant food, black-necked cranes will gently flap their wings and make giggling calls to express their joy. Now, this sound also brings me happiness," she said.

"I hope to participate in more training on scientific wildlife rescue. Through my efforts, I want to ensure that wildlife can live safer and happier lives," she said.

With people's increasing enthusiasm for exploring nature, bird-watching activities are becoming more popular, making Kyizom's grassland more lively than before.

"When tourists visit, we remind them not to disturb the lives of black-necked cranes," Kyizom said. "They are our auspicious birds, and I hope more people will love and help them, making Xizang a beautiful home for black-necked cranes."

Shi Yudie, Zhang Lina, and Yang Meiduo contributed to this story.

