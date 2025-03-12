China's Xizang transmits over 15.81 billion kWh of clean energy beyond region

LHASA, March 12 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of 2024, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region had transmitted 15.814 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy beyond the region since 2015, according to the State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

This clean energy transfer from Xizang helped reduce the use of standard coal by around 4.85 million tonnes and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13.58 million tonnes.

By the end of last year, more than 99 percent of Xizang's power generation came from clean energy -- making its regional grid the one with the highest proportion of clean energy generation in China.

With the ongoing development of its power market, Xizang continues to enhance its resource allocation, grid stability and grid capacity to integrate new energy sources.

Boasting abundant solar and wind resources, Xizang began sending electricity to other provincial-level regions in 2015.

Today, Xizang has established a comprehensive energy system, with hydropower as the main source -- complemented by geothermal, wind and solar energy, among others.

