Xizang schools start new semester two months after earthquake

Xinhua) 15:35, March 05, 2025

LHASA, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Two months after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Dingri County, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, thousands of children were able to return to class to start the new semester, as builders raced against time in conducting reconstruction work.

Students from the 79 schools affected by the earthquake resumed classes as scheduled on Wednesday, together with all other students in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

These 79 schools in the county suffered various degrees of damage during the quake, which claimed 126 lives back in January. Among these, 76 schools have met safety standards after being repaired and reinforced.

Meanwhile, a trio of primary schools in three severely-shattered townships in Dingri require complete reconstruction. These schools transferred 1,479 students to four other sites for the start of the new semester this week.

Li Benfeng, deputy director of the education bureau in Dingri, said the county's Party school, serving as one of the temporary sites, is providing six classrooms -- thereby accommodating over 220 primary school students and enabling them to start the semester on time.

"Each of us was given not only new textbooks but also backpacks, bedding and stationery," said Pasang Tsering, a grade-six student attending classes at the Party school venue.

Chimed, deputy director of the municipal education bureau of Xigaze, said school teachers were mobilized to return to school in advance to assist in cleaning and school-opening preparations.

"During the new semester, teachers will provide psychological support for students -- aiming to alleviate fear and anxiety caused by the earthquake," she said.

On Monday, the reconstruction of eight villages severely affected by the earthquake was launched, marking the start of a recovery effort aimed at relocating over 120,000 residents to new homes by the end of this year.

The launch ceremony was held in Gurum Village of Dingri following over a month of preparations, with initiatives including debris clearance, risk assessment and housing design.

