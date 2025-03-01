"Gutu Eve" celebrated in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:56, March 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows fireworks illuminating the sky on the "Gutu Eve" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. On the traditional "Gutu Eve", families gathered together to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour. Fireworks and sparklers popped, glittered, and lit up the sky over Lhasa in celebration of the Tibetan new year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

People play fireworks in celebration of the "Gutu Eve" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2025. On the traditional "Gutu Eve", families gathered together to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour. Fireworks and sparklers popped, glittered, and lit up the sky over Lhasa in celebration of the Tibetan new year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

