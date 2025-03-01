"Gutu Eve" celebrated in Lhasa, China's Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows fireworks illuminating the sky on the "Gutu Eve" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. On the traditional "Gutu Eve", families gathered together to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour. Fireworks and sparklers popped, glittered, and lit up the sky over Lhasa in celebration of the Tibetan new year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows fireworks illuminating the sky on the "Gutu Eve" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. On the traditional "Gutu Eve", families gathered together to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour. Fireworks and sparklers popped, glittered, and lit up the sky over Lhasa in celebration of the Tibetan new year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
People play fireworks in celebration of the "Gutu Eve" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2025. On the traditional "Gutu Eve", families gathered together to have a feast of "gutu", a traditional soup dish made of flour. Fireworks and sparklers popped, glittered, and lit up the sky over Lhasa in celebration of the Tibetan new year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.