Butter sculptures enjoy widespread popularity in Lhasa ahead of Tibetan New Year

Xinhua) 08:38, February 27, 2025

A craftsman makes a butter sculpture in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A craftswoman demonstrates butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A craftsman makes a butter sculpture in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Norbu, a craftsman from Xigaze City, sells his butter sculptures at a market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A craftsman (R) makes a butter sculpture in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An apprentice demonstrates butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A craftsman makes a butter sculpture in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year, the butter sculptures in shapes of trees, flowers, birds, animals, etc., have enjoyed widespread popularity across the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

