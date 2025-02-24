Picturesque sheep herding scene on frozen lake in Xizang

(People's Daily App) 13:25, February 24, 2025

When the first ray of sunlight shines on Puma Yumco Lake in the Xizang Autonomous Region, located at an altitude of over 5,000 meters, the frozen lake surface sparkles like a sapphire. On this land closest to the sky, local nomads herd sheep to the pasture on the mid-lake island every winter.

(Video source: People's Daily online, compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)