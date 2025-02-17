Spectacular scenery of 'three-colored lakes' in winter
Photo shows the spectacular scenery of the "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments.
