Spectacular scenery of 'three-colored lakes' in winter

Ecns.cn) 14:39, February 17, 2025

Photo shows the spectacular scenery of the "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The "three-colored lakes" in Banbar County are comprised of three hill-separated ponds which display black, white and yellow colors due to their varying depths and sediments.

