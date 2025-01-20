Infrastructure, ecology, post-quake recovery among Xizang's top agendas in 2025

People visit the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

LHASA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has targeted strong economic and social development in 2025, with infrastructure construction, eco-environmental conservation and reconstruction in the quake-hit areas some of its priorities listed in the regional government work report.

Xizang's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.3 percent in 2024, and this year the region has set a growth target of over 7 percent, striving to reach 8 percent, Gama Cedain, acting chairman of the regional government, said on Sunday in the report delivered at the annual session of the regional people's congress.

The year 2025 marks the 60th founding anniversary of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

In the year, the region plans to invest more than 200 billion yuan (about 27.8 billion U.S. dollars) into the construction of major projects, including the Sichuan-Xizang Railway, according to the report.

The investment is much more than that in 2024 when over 170 billion yuan was spent on 21 major projects. Among the projects was the Lhasa-Xigaze Highway, which began operating in 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows a view of a high-grade highway linking Lhasa and Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

The region continues to prioritize ecology while developing its economy, according to the government report. It plans to promote the legislation of solid waste pollution prevention and control regulations in 2025. Afforestation of more than 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) is expected to be completed in the year.

While delivering the report, Gama Cedain expressed gratitude to all the rescue forces and people of all ethnic groups who have dedicated themselves to the earthquake relief.

On Jan. 7, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Xizang's Dingri County, claiming 126 lives and leveling thousands of houses.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction of makeshift houses in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

According to the statistics released on Thursday, 5,152 makeshift houses have been set up to shield the affected residents from the cold.

The region will continue to carry out post-disaster relief work, and coordinate temporary and transitional resettlement to ensure a safe and warm winter for quake-affected people, Gama Cedain said in the report.

Post-disaster reconstruction will be accelerated, while the earthquake resistance of houses and infrastructure in key areas will be further enhanced, he added.

