Disaster relief work accelerated in quake-hit Dingri County in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 16:59, January 16, 2025

Rescuers help residents move furniture in Qulho Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo by Benba Toinzhub/Xinhua)

A woman cleans her room in a makeshift house in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows disaster relief support team members loading supplies onto a vehicle at a warehouse in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A vehicle loaded with supplies moves to Gurum Village in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A staff member distributes a SIM card to a resident in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Staff members install a makeshift house in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Staff members fix supplies to be delivered to quake-hit people on a vehicle at a square in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A shower truck (R) sent by Xizang fire brigade that could allow residents to take warm showers is pictured in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Chefs from a restaurant make meals for residents at a resettlement site in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Children watch the TV series of Journey to the West in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A boy wearing a cap of police salutes at Gabo Village in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows yaks grazing in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction of makeshift houses in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

