Debris removal and property retrieving efforts in process in quake-hit Xizang

Xinhua) 09:48, January 15, 2025

Emergency workers help transfer packs of highland barley retrieved from debris for a farmer in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Orderly debris removal and property retrieving efforts are in progress in quake-hit Xizang Autonomous Region. All eight members of a local farmer family were successfully rescued shortly after the quake, but they were still worried about the more than 200 packs of highland barley that had been burried in their collapsed house. Dozens of emergency workers were briskly mobilized to walk the extra mile, and managed to retrieve most of the family's harvest. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Emergency workers search for packs of highland barley buried in debris in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025.

A farmer arranges his packs of highland barley retrieved from debris in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2025 shows firefighters helping transfer packs of highland barley retrieved from debris for a farmer in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2025 shows retrieved packs of highland barley from debris in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Firefighters help transfer packs of highland barley retrieved from debris for a farmer in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025.

A firefighter helps transfer a pack of highland barley retrieved from debris for a farmer in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025.

A policeman helps collect spilled highland barley grains for a farmer in Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025.

