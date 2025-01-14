5.0-magnitude aftershock hits Xizang, no causalities reported

Xinhua) 09:47, January 14, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at 8:58 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 28.45 degrees north latitude and 87.52 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

It is the strongest aftershock since a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the county on Jan. 7, according to the regional earthquake bureau.

No casualties have been reported so far and further investigation is underway, said Tashi Dondrup, county head of Dingri.

