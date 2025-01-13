Mobile houses built in quake-affected Xizang

Workers build mobile houses in Quxar Township of Dingri County, Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Mobile houses were built on Friday in the quake-affected county in Xizang as part of the disaster relief work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

Each 18-square meter mobile house is equipped with foldable beds, tables, and stoves to ensure people's lives in winter.

